CHEYENNE – Wyoming saw large increases in its numbers of nursing home residents and nursing home staff who were infected by COVID-19 in the four-week period ending Feb. 20, according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard.
Wyoming’s rate of 23.10 cases of COVID-19 among nursing home staff in that four-week period was second highest in the nation and the highest among the contiguous 48 states. That rate was a large increase from the previous month’s 15.7%. The 23.10 staff cases per 100 nursing home residents (429 total cases) was a new high for the number of staff cases in Wyoming.
In the same time period, there were 0.75 COVID-19 deaths (14 total) per 100 nursing home residents, the third-highest rate in the nation. That is up from the 0.11 nursing home residents per 100 who were reported as COVID-19 positive on Jan. 23. Nationally, more than 4,000 nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in this four-week period; however, the death rate remains lower than at any time in 2020 before vaccines were available.
Only four states had higher rates of nursing home resident cases than Wyoming’s 12.5 per 100 residents (233 cases) over that same period of time. West Virginia had the nation’s highest COVID-19 rate among nursing home residents at 16.3 cases per 100 residents.