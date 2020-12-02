CHEYENNE – With two drug companies now seeking emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Mark Gordon was optimistic Tuesday about the vaccine’s progress, stating he expected initial doses to arrive in Wyoming “in the coming weeks.”
“(Initial doses) will go to frontline workers, and then roll on from there to vulnerable populations and teachers and others,” Gordon said during a meeting with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board.
The phased distribution of the vaccine described by Gordon falls in line with the state’s preliminary vaccination plan, which was submitted to federal health officials in late October, though some details of the plan are still being finalized.
With the possibility of a vaccine gaining FDA approval for emergency use as soon as next week, federal, state and local officials have already been coordinating on how to distribute it throughout the country. Gordon was on a call Monday with Vice President Mike Pence, who told the nation’s governors that the vaccine distribution process could begin as early as the week of Dec. 14, according to a CBS News report.
In Wyoming, the distribution effort will largely be spearheaded by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the Wyoming Department of Health, which have already been collaborating to provide hospitals with personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic, Gordon said.
Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius, will be shipped directly to health care providers across Wyoming for frontline workers, according to Michael Pearlman, the governor’s communications director. He was unsure of how many doses will be included in the initial batch shipped to the state.
Gordon, meanwhile, also said he would “absolutely” take an approved COVID-19 vaccine, though he added, “I’m not going to take it in front of anybody who needs it more than I do.” The governor, who currently has COVID-19 and is experiencing only mild symptoms, added he will need to find out whether it would be useful for him to take the vaccine shortly after having the virus.
Compared to most drugs, development of COVID-19 vaccines has moved at a record-breaking pace. Last month, drug makers Pfizer and Moderna announced their respective vaccines are both around 95% effective in late-stage trials, which State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist recently said should provide “a sign of hope” to the public.
“Honestly, the data they’re showing are better than any of us had dared to hope,” Harrist said of the trials’ findings.