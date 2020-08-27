CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s current public health orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended through Sept. 15, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday.
The three orders, which were modified earlier this month, allow for outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of a venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people. Prior to Aug. 15, the orders limited most outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
The extension of the three orders comes after Wyoming has seen a slight uptick in its average number of new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. The state also recently set a new single-day record for lab-confirmed cases, with 67 positives reported Aug. 14.
Under the orders, indoor gatherings in a confined space are still limited to 50 people without restrictions and 250 people if social distancing and sanitization measures are followed.
Though Wyoming has seen a slight drop in its two-week average of new COVID-19 cases, the state is not far removed from some of its highest testing numbers. In late July, Wyoming twice reported its single-day record for new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard continues to rate the categories of new cases and new hospitalizations as “concerning.” The Wyoming Department of Health and the governor continue to “strongly recommend” the use of face coverings when it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart.