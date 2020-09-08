CHEYENNE – An increase of 58 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Tuesday – including 18 new cases in Albany County – pushed the number of active cases in the state up by 36.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said a total of 71 new confirmed and probable cases were reported Tuesday to bring the number of active cases to 610. (There was no report Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.)
Albany County had 98 active cases; Carbon had 76; Laramie had 73; Fremont had 58; Natrona had 53; Sheridan had 50; Park had 37; Goshen had 30; Teton had 29; Campbell had 25; Uinta had 19; Sweetwater had 13; Converse had 11; Lincoln had 10; Big Horn had nine; Washakie had five; Crook had four; Sublette and Weston had three; Hot Springs had two, and Johnson and Platte had one. Niobrara County had no active cases.
The active cases were divided among 492 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 118 people with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Albany County, where the efforts to resume in-person classes at the University of Wyoming have been stalled by new coronavirus cases, saw the most new cases, 18, to bring its total number seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in March to 169.
Other counties with new cases were Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Teton.
The increase brought to 3,483 the number of confirmed cases reported since March.
The number of probable cases – cases where patients have coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but have not been tested for the illness – went up by 13 Tuesday to total 620.
Of the 4,103 people infected with confirmed or probable cases, 3,451 have recovered, the Department of Health said, an increase of 35 from Sunday.
Recoveries have been found in 2,949 people with confirmed cases and 502 people with probable cases.