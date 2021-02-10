CHEYENNE – New confirmed coronavirus cases and a “data adjustment” by the state Department of Health left the state with a slight gain in active COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 39 new laboratory-confirmed cases. However, at the same time, one of the department’s periodical “data adjustments” reduced the number of cases reported in five counties by a total of 27.
As a result, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases saw a net increase of 12, while the department also reported 32 new probable cases.
The department on Wednesday also said it had received new reports of 33 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, leaving the state with 808 active cases, an increase of 11 from Tuesday.
Teton County had 134 active cases; Fremont County had 114; Natrona County had 94; Sheridan County had 72; Laramie had 62; Sweetwater had 53; Albany and Carbon had 37; Campbell had 33; Park had 29; Lincoln and Uinta had 24; Big Horn and Converse had 23; Goshen had 12; Platte had 11; Sublette had 10; Weston had eight; Washakie had six, and Johnson and Niobrara had one.
Crook and Hot Springs counties remained free of active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 11 counties. Fremont County saw the largest number of new cases at 12, followed by Sweetwater County at nine.
Confirmed case numbers were reduced in five counties. Teton County saw the largest reduction at 18.
The additional confirmed and probable cases brought to 52,874 the number of people diagnosed with COVID since the pandemic began. Of those, 51,419 have recovered since March, according to Department of Health figures.