CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives announced Monday it will reopen to in-person visitors at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
The State Archives has provided most of their usual services via phone and email since closing to visitors in late March. With enhanced health and safety provisions now in place, the staff and the general public may safely return to the reference room to use the collections, according to a news release.
The reading room is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne, across the lobby from the Wyoming State Museum. Remote research assistance is available by phone at 307-777-7826, email at wyarchive@wyo.gov.or online at wyarchives.gov.
The Wyoming State Archives collects, manages and preserves Wyoming state public records of long-term administrative, legal and historical value. These records document the history of the state and the activities of Wyoming’s government offices, the release said.
The State Archives also collects non-government records that contribute to an understanding of the state’s history. Records Management staff provide assistance to state and local government agencies for the efficient and economical management of records. The State Imaging Center provides digitization of public records for preservation, access and space saving purposes.
For more information, contact Kathy Marquis, SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, at 307-777-8691 or kathy.marquis@wyo.gov.