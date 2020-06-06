CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum announced it will reopen to the public beginning Tuesday, June 9.
To best protect the safety of visitors, the museum has adopted some modified hours and policies for reopening. The museum is now closed Monday for additional cleaning, and is creating special reserved hours for certain groups, according to a news release.
Visitor occupancy numbers will be limited based on state guidelines, and visitors will be asked to maintain social distancing in the museum. The museum requests all visitors consider wearing masks.
The Wyoming State Museum Store will remain open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
General visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The museum will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Reserved sensory-friendly hours will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday. Reserved senior citizen and immunocompromised hours will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday.
Visitation guidelines:
Six feet of social distancing is required between household groups.
Visitors over the age of 2 are asked to wear masks at all times while in the museum.
Maximum occupancy rates will be based on current state guidelines.
Individuals are asked not to visit if they or someone in their household is sick.