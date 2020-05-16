CHEYENNE – Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Davis has entered an order extending the court’s plans to combat COVID-19 until Aug. 3.
The new order loosens some of the court’s previous restrictions on in-person proceedings, in accordance with Wyoming Department of Health guidelines. Each judicial district is responsible for adopting an operating plan that addresses local circumstances, including infection rates in the area and court size.
“The primary objective of court reopening is to maintain the safety of court personnel and the public, while achieving timely judicial work to the extent possible,” Davis said in a news release. “Thanks to video technology and court personnel who have adapted quickly and worked tirelessly, courts have been able to keep up on much of the work of the judiciary despite the COVID-19 shutdown. However, in-person proceedings have been extremely limited due to social distancing restrictions.
“The court’s May 15 order, the Court reopening guidelines, and the local court operating plans will permit in-person proceedings to resume as soon as safely possible.”
However, the new order still continues the restrictions on jury trials until Aug. 3.
The full order extension, as well as the original orders, can be found on the Wyoming Supreme Court’s website at https://www.courts.state.wy.us/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/.