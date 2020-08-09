CHEYENNE – Despite Wyoming’s unemployment rate ticking down slightly in recent months, ongoing steep demand for assistance has kept the phone lines busy – and sometimes unreachable – at the state’s Department of Workforce Services.
“We’re getting a lot of calls,” DWS Communications Manager Ty Stockton said Friday. “Quite a few of those are people wanting to make a claim over the phone, and those do take some time. … But quite a few are people who have an issue or a question about something that came up, or they got denied and want to figure out what they did wrong.”
Since the pandemic arrived in mid-March, the department has been the first line of state response for Wyomingites left without work, processing thousands of claims in the initial weeks of the pandemic.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate sat at 7.6% in June, more than double its rate from the same time last year and down from a mid-pandemic high of 9.2% in April.
In May, DWS announced a partnership with TTEC, a global customer service company, to expand its capacity to handle the influx of callers. When the automated responders are unable to help, callers are deferred to the state’s unemployment experts.
“If TTEC can’t answer the question, they’ll send you over to the (unemployment) personnel,” Stockton said. “A lot of times, it winds up that person’s busy ... so it sends them to their voicemail, then they try to get back to everybody within a few days who’s in their voicemail queues.”
There is also a local number for the department’s Unemployment Claims Center, which offers dial options for callers wanting to file a new claim or who have questions about previous ones. In multiple calls placed by a reporter Thursday and Friday, selecting the option for those with questions resulted in immediately dropped calls.
“Due to an extremely large volume of calls, we are unable to assist you at this time. Please call again later,” an automatic response says before the call disconnects.
Stockton was not aware of the issue until contacted by a reporter, and he added while most claims have been “clean,” ones that are wrongfully denied should be addressed.
“If you’re one of the people with an issue, it’s a big deal, and we do need to get on it and get it fixed as quickly as we can,” Stockton said. “But if the majority were having issues and getting denied or having to make changes, I think it’d be a whole lot more troublesome getting a hold of them through the phone or online or however people are choosing to get a hold of the UI folks.”
Though the number of initial claims being made has dipped in recent weeks, more than 15,000 continued claims have been filed each week since mid-April. By comparison, about 2,000 continued claims were being filed with DWS at the same time last year.
With the expiration of the added $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits at the end of July, it remains unclear what other worker relief could be coming this year. Talks in Congress broke down Friday, but President Donald Trump signed executive orders Saturday extending the benefit at $400 per week.
At the state level, a legislative committee recently advanced a short-time compensation program, which would allow employers to avoid layoffs by supplementing the pay of employees whose hours have been cut.
After DWS set up a program for the initial $600 weekly federal assistance, Stockton said the state would be ready to quickly include any flat-rate benefits that might be included in the next round of relief, if one comes.
“I think everybody’s waiting for another federal plan, however that looks, as long as it’s something that can help folks make those ends meet,” Stockton said. “We’re just sitting, waiting and wondering what the next step is.”