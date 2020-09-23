CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 7.1% in July to 6.6% in August.
Wyoming’s jobless rate has decreased in each of the past four months and is currently lower than the U.S. rate of 8.4%.
Unemployment rates decreased from July to August in almost all Wyoming counties. The largest decreases occurred in Washakie County (down from 6.3% to 5.2%), Teton County (down from 5.7% to 4.6%), Sweetwater County (down from 8.8% to 7.8%), and Sheridan County (down from 5.2% to 4.2%). Lincoln County’s unemployment rate rose slightly from 5.4% in July to 5.7% in August.
From August 2019 to August 2020, unemployment rates rose in every county. The largest increases were seen in Natrona County (up from 3.7% to 9.4%), Sweetwater County (up from 3.4% to 7.8%), Converse County (up from 2.4% to 6.4%), and Campbell County (up from 4.3% to 8.2%). The smallest increases occurred in Albany County (up from 3.1% to 3.3%) and Goshen County (up from 3.6% to 4.3%).
Natrona County had the highest unemployment rate in August at 9.4%. It was followed by Campbell County at 8.2%, Sweetwater County at 7.8% and Uinta County at 7.3%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Albany County at 3.3%, and Weston, Niobrara and Crook counties, each at 3.9%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 297,900 in August 2019 to 277,200 in August 2020, a decline of 20,700 jobs, or -6.9%.