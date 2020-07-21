CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 8.8% in May to 7.6% in June.
This decrease in unemployment suggests that Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the sharp contraction seen in April. It appears that the lifting of some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the reopening of businesses have resulted in many individuals returning to work. While still elevated, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was significantly lower than the U.S. rate of 11.1%.
Unemployment rates fell from May to June in most Wyoming counties, suggesting some improvement in local labor markets. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Teton County (down from 15% to 9.3%), Park County (down from 8.4% to 6.3%), Sheridan County (down from 7.7% to 5.8%), and Sublette County (down from 9.8% to 8.4%).
From June 2019 to June 2020, unemployment rates rose in every county. The largest increases were seen in Teton County (up from 2.2% to 9.3%), Natrona County (up from 4.1% to 11.0%), Campbell County (up from 3.5% to 9.5%) and Sweetwater County (up from 3.9% to 9.4%).
Natrona County had the highest unemployment rate in June at 11%. It was followed by Campbell County at 9.5%, Sweetwater County at 9.4% and Teton County at 9.3%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Albany County at 4.5%, Niobrara and Goshen counties, both at 4.8%, and Crook County at 4.9%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 298,500 in June 2019 to 277,500 in June 2020, a decline of 21,000 jobs (-7.0%).