CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 3.8% in March to 9.2% in April.
Given the large number of layoffs and other economic disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in unemployment was widely expected. Job losses were seen across all areas of the state and in every major industry, with the hardest hit sectors being leisure and hospitality, natural resources and mining, and retail trade.
Despite the large increase from March to April, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was significantly lower than the current U.S. rate of 14.7%.
Unemployment rates rose from year-ago levels in every Wyoming county. The largest increases occurred in Teton (up from 4% to 18.3%), Natrona (up from 3.6% to 12.7%), Sublette (up from 4% to 11.3%), Campbell (up from 3.1% to 10.2%), and Sweetwater (up from 3.7% to 10.5%) counties. The smallest increases were seen in Niobrara County (up from 2.4% to 4.4%) and Big Horn County (up from 4.6% to 6.6%).
At 18.3% in April, Teton County reported the highest unemployment rate in the state. It was followed by Natrona County at 12.7%, Sublette County at 11.3%, Sweetwater County at 10.5% and Campbell County at 10.2%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Niobrara County at 4.4%, Albany County at 5.4%, Weston County at 5.7% and Crook County at 5.8%.