CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will hold a virtual town hall to provide information about safety in the workplace, including ways to limit the spread of COVID-19 as employees return to work.
The virtual town hall, Safety in the Workplace, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and is part of an ongoing series designed to inform the public about department programs and resources available to employers and job seekers alike.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance. Those interested in attending the town hall may register at https://tinyurl.com/yb3p62sl.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To watch the previous town halls or to see the questions and answers from those webinars, visit http://wyomingworkforce.org/news/2020-04-17a/.