CHEYENNE – New reports of 271 recoveries among people with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases held Thursday’s increase in the number of active cases in the state to less than 30.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 253 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 47 new probable cases.
At the same time, the state received reports of 271 recoveries, leaving Wyoming with 1,910 active cases, an increase of 29 from Wednesday.
Natrona County had 307 active cases; Teton County had 298; Uinta County had 228; Laramie County had 191; Fremont had 114; Sweetwater had 110; Park had 109; Campbell had 105; Sheridan had 84; Albany had 58; Hot Springs had 42; Carbon had 41; Lincoln had 37; Platte had 34; Johnson had 33; Big Horn and Goshen had 30; Converse had 20; Washakie had 16; Weston had eight; Crook and Sublette and six, and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 22 counties Thursday, with Teton County reporting the most new cases at 60. Natrona County had 30 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March to 50,424.
Of those, 47,964 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.