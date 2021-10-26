CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 144 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports Tuesday of 210 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 131 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 460, leaving Wyoming with 2,940 active cases, a decline of 144 from Monday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 517; Laramie County had 323; Fremont County had 311; Sheridan had 215; Campbell had 197; Goshen and Uinta had 166; Carbon had 147; Sweetwater had 140; Park had 125; Albany had 124; Lincoln had 84; Teton had 77; Washakie had 75; Weston had 46; Converse and Platte had 39; Crook had 34; Sublette had 33; Big Horn had 27; Johnson had 26; Niobrara had 17, and Hot Springs had 12.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 101,424 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 97,310 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals, meanwhile, increased by one on Tuesday to total 239. The highest number of patients was being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 53, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was treating 32 as of Tuesday.