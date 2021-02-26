CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s total of active coronavirus cases increased slightly again Friday with almost 120 new laboratory-confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 119 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 29 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, went up by 119 on Friday, leaving the state with 681 active cases, an increase of 29 from Thursday.
The numbers marked the third day in a row the total number of active cases increased, growing by 76 since Tuesday.
Sweetwater County had 99 active cases Friday; Fremont County had 96; Teton County had 89; Carbon County had 70; Laramie County had 60; Uinta had 48; Natrona had 47; Lincoln had 29; Sheridan had 22; Campbell and Park had 21; Albany had 17; Platte had 13; Converse had 10; Big Horn and Goshen had nine; Johnson and Weston had five; Sublette and Washakie had four; Niobrara had two, and Hot Springs had one.
Crook County remained free of active coronavirus cases as of Friday.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties on Friday. Carbon County had the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by Fremont at 18.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought to 54,350 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 52,998 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.