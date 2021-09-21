Certified nursing assistant Haley McCleery leaves the room of a COVID-positive patient being cared for in Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit overflow area, located on the seventh floor of the hospital’s patient tower, on Tuesday in Cheyenne. McCleery is wearing personal protective equipment, and, like every person leaving a patient’s room, is sanitizing her hands, despite wearing gloves. Photo by Hillary Hardy/Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
CHEYENNE – The deaths of 37 more Wyoming residents, including 10 from Sweetwater County, have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department, in its latest compilation of COVID-related deaths, said the 37 deaths recorded in July, August and September brought to 955 the number of Wyoming deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The 10 Sweetwater County victims included six men and four women who all died in September. Eight had been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus.
Five Laramie County residents were also among the victims, three men and two women, all of whom died this month.
Other victims included an Albany County man who died in July, a Carbon County man and woman who died in September, a Converse County woman who died in September, two Crook County men who died in September, and a Goshen County man who died in August.
Four Fremont County residents, all men, died in August and September, while one Hot Springs County woman died in September, a Lincoln County man died in September, a Park County man died in September and a Sheridan County man died within the last week.
Two Natrona County residents – both men – died in September after being hospitalized, a Sublette County woman died in September, a Teton County woman died within the last week, a Uinta County man and woman died in September and a Weston County man died in September.
The announcement came as Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 87 on Tuesday to total 3,820.