WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, all R-Wyo., sent a letter to Secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior David Bernhardt requesting relief for oil and gas producers by extending deadlines associated with exploratory unit requirements.
The U.S. oil and gas industry continues to experience significant impacts from the global drop in demand caused by the spread of coronavirus. The delegation said extending this deadline will support America’s oil and gas producers, providing much-needed jobs and tax revenue as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
The letter highlights how forcing operators to fulfill exploratory unit requirements will not only contribute to the oversupply of oil, but it will also place an additional burden on operators to cover the cost of hiring rigs. This burden is significant in states like Wyoming, where it is comparatively more expensive to drill, the release said.
The full letter can be found at https://tinyurl.com/ya7eqhnv.