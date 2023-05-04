Twins White Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa reacts to an inside pitch from Chicago White Sox's Michael Kopech during the sixth inning of a game Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Chicago.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Carlos Correa took a postgame dig about his past in stride.

A day after White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton struck out Correa to end the game, then called him a cheater after he earned his first save of the season, the two-time All-Star shortstop refused to take the bait.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus