Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was recently hired as the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator. He is rumored as a possible candidate for the same post with Denver under new coach Sean Payton.

DENVER – Sean Payton, the former New Orleans Saints coach of 15 seasons comes to Denver with high expectations, taking over a franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs in seven seasons.

But before Payton attempts to lead the Broncos back to their former glory, he must first hire his staff. And that staff could include a familiar name.

