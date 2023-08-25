.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Council work session highlights potential for new state park
CHEYENNE – A once-crucial research site for the U.S. Department of Agriculture could become a state historic site or park.
The High Plains Arboretum, located west of F. E. Warren Air Force Base, along Round Top Road and Missile Drive, was once an important site for agricultural research. First established in 1928, the USDA used the site to research what plants and agriculture could be grown in the High Plains region.
The site, which was once a crucial research station, could be the site of Wyoming's next state park or historical site. At a Cheyenne City Council work session Friday afternoon, councilors were briefed by representatives for Friends of the Botanic Gardens and staff from Wyoming State Parks to talk about the proposed $14 million plan for the site.
Councilors present seemed mostly in favor of the idea, and Ward 2 Councilor Mark Rinne told Wyoming State Parks staff that he would work on getting a resolution drafted to go before City Council.
Since the land is not officially annexed into Cheyenne, a memorandum of understanding between the city, county and state would be necessary if the project were to go through and be completed.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.