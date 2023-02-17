SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Cold War was the subject for Ruth Ann Foerster’s U.S. History class at Green River High School on Thursday.
Aidan Brady, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s public engagement coordinator, was the special presenter for the event. He spoke on a wide range of subjects relating to the Cold War, which historians generally agree extended from 1947 to about 1991. Brady’s subjects included popular culture of the era, the Minute Man Missile system, the fact that Laramie County and Warren Air Force Base were considered prime targets in the event of a Soviet missile attack, Joseph McCarthy and the Red Scare, and the tragic story of Wyoming U.S. Senator Lester Hunt.
A dentist from Lander, Hunt was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1932. He went on to serve as Wyoming Secretary of State from 1935 to 1943 and as Governor from 1943 to 1949, when he was elected to the Senate. (As Secretary of State, Hunt was responsible for the adoption of Wyoming’s iconic bucking horse license plate design.)
In the Senate, Hunt quickly clashed with Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, notorious for his “demagogic, reckless, and unsubstantiated accusations, as well as public attacks on the character or patriotism of political opponents.” Hunt publicly branded McCarthy “an opportunist,” “a liar,” and a “drunk,” and the Wisconsin senator privately vowed revenge.
As described on the United States Senate website at
McCarthy’s influence and health went into decline around this time, and in that same year he was officially censured by the Senate. Public opinion turned against him, and he died in 1957.
Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about museum programs for students Grades K - 12 are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at programs@sweetwatercountywy.gov.