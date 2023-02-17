SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Cold War was the subject for Ruth Ann Foerster’s U.S. History class at Green River High School on Thursday.

Aidan Brady, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s public engagement coordinator, was the special presenter for the event. He spoke on a wide range of subjects relating to the Cold War, which historians generally agree extended from 1947 to about 1991. Brady’s subjects included popular culture of the era, the Minute Man Missile system, the fact that Laramie County and Warren Air Force Base were considered prime targets in the event of a Soviet missile attack, Joseph McCarthy and the Red Scare, and the tragic story of Wyoming U.S. Senator Lester Hunt.

