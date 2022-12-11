SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently examined and researched a rifle that is a near-twin to one currently on exhibit; a carbine that belonged to an outlaw associate of Butch Cassidy’s.

Both rifles are lever-action Winchester Model 1894 carbines chambered for the .25-35 cartridge. The ‘94, a John Moses Browning design, was one of the most popular sporting rifles ever made and was the first commercially-available rifle manufactured for a smokeless powder cartridge. Introduced in 1894, well over 7,000,000 were made. (The 1,000,000th Model 1894 was presented to President Calvin Coolidge in 1927, the 1,500,000th to President Harry Truman in 1948, and the 2,000,000th to President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.)


