The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team Mountain West opening series against UNLV has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Runnin Rebels’ program.
The games were scheduled to be held at Arena-Auditorium on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22. The games will be played at a later date, per a news release from the Mountain West.
The Cowboys (5-1), winners of four-straight games, are still scheduled to finish off their nonconference slate of games on Thursday against Omaha. With the postponement of the UNLV series, UW will now start Mountain West play at Fresno State on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, 2021.
Mountain West games will take place in two-game series this season to avoid travel amid the pandemic with one day between contests.