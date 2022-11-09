Mark wins

Republican Mark Cowan beat incumbent Joe Barbuto for Sweetwater County Treasurer during the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

“Life is good!” Cowan exclaimed.


