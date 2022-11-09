SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Republican Mark Cowan bumped current Sweetwater County treasurer Joe Barbuto out of his seat during the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“Life is good!” Cowan exclaimed.
“We put a lot of effort into it and we have a lot to accomplish, so it means a lot to me to become the county treasurer.”
According to the unofficial election results, Cowan collected 8,069 votes while Barbuto received 3,659 votes from Sweetwater County voters. There were also 82 write-ins.
Cowan started his working career as a financial services representative for New York Life in 1996 and founded his own insurance brokerage agency shortly after.
He then spent several years in the hospitality industry as a corporate trainer.
In 2007, Cowan became a founding member of Radiant Manufacturing, a business located in Sweetwater County that provides displays and signage to businesses worldwide.
In 2016, Cowan and his business partners started Wash and Glow Car Wash. He is a partner in several other car washes, including Auto Spa Car Wash, Casper Wash and Glow and other businesses throughout Wyoming.
Cowan is currently serving on the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition and volunteers by donating printing and design work for several events and activities hosted throughout the county.