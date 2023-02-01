The University of Wyoming football team added 21 players to its roster on national signing day Wednesday, including eight transfers and 13 high school commitments.

Eight of the 21 new players are on scholarships, and the other 13 are preferred walk-ons. Five of the 13 preferred walk-ons graduated high school in the state of Wyoming.

