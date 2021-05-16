Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Pine BLuffs. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, including Gering and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&