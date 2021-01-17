LARAMIE – Being young in college sports comes with its unique share of bumps in the road. For better or worse, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team is finding out first hand just how important being a veteran player in the Mountain West can be.
The Cowboys led by as many as 14 points in the second half against Air Force at Clune Arena Saturday afternoon but saw that lead quickly evaporate during a 72-69 loss. The Falcons finished the game on a 15-5 run.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Cowboys (7-5 overall, 1-4 MW), now losers of four consecutive games.
Air Force (4-7, 2-5) made its final six shots from the field, including a 3-pointer from senior guard Chis Joyce that gave the Falcons their first lead of the game with less than 2 minutes remaining.
UW led by seven points with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in regulation but made a single field goal the remainder of the game.
After a stellar defensive showing in the first half, the Cowboys were unable to contain Air Force in the final 20 minutes, as the Falcons shot a scorching 65% from the field in the second. The Pokes also committed three turnovers in the final 3 minutes of the game.
The Cowboys thrived early in the season in close games despite returning just four players, winning five contests by nine points or less during a six-game winning streak that started the third game of the season. But on Saturday it was Air Force, with three seniors and four upperclassmen in its starting lineup, who looked every bit the part of the team that knew what to do in a nail biter.
UW led for more than 36 minutes Saturday in a game where it won nearly every statistical matchup minus the final score.
“It was a tale of two halves,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “You have to sit down, and you have to guard your man. … At some point as a group, you have to hold each other accountable. We have a bunch of great kids, and that’s great. … But if you’re not a good teammate, you’ll never be a good team if you’re not willing to really sacrifice for the team, and really be all in.
“I’m not sure right now, based off where we’re at, if every guy in this room is all in. And until that point, we’re not good enough, we’re not talented enough to where we can win games.”
Following a pair of blowout losses to Boise State earlier in the week, the Cowboys looked to start Saturday’s matchup with a bang. They did just that, raining a barrage of 3-pointers early and often. UW’s first five made baskets were from deep, and as a team the Cowboys hit 7 of 13 from behind the 3-point line in the first half.
The Pokes were clicking on all cylinders early, dominating every facet of the game except for turnovers, as UW had 10 in the first half. The Falcons were able to hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the first and cut into the Cowboys’ lead, but UW led by eight heading into the locker room and looked completely in control. The Falcons shot less than 41% from the field in the first, and the Cowboys were dominating on the glass (20-8), somewhat of a rarity in itself.
A nearly picture-perfect start to the game started giving way to disaster 5 minutes into the second, as Air Force started hitting its stride from the field. A 14-point lead was reduced to just one midway through the half.
UW responded, however, and expanded the lead back up to seven on the shoulders of redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado, redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson and freshman guard Xavier DuSell. The three combined for 13 of the Cowboys’ next 15 points over a nearly 6-minute span.
Then, the wheels came off completely.
Trailing by four with 3:30 remaining, the Falcons rattled off 10 points in a row, including Joyce’s go-ahead 3-pointer. Maldonado had a chance to tie the game 67-67 with free throws but proceeded to miss the front end of a one-and-one.
In addition to three turnovers in the final three-plus minutes of play, UW also missed two shots and three crucial free throws tries. Joyce again took advantage of the Cowboys’ failures and hit the dagger, a turnaround jumper with 12 seconds left in regulation to put Air Force up four.
The Falcons did not miss a field goal over the final four minutes of play.
“We have to put in more effort,” Maldonado said. “We can’t just be trying to get stuff done here. Anyone can try, but we have to go out there and do.”
Freshman Marcus Williams, who led UW in scoring with 15 points, was able to hit a deep 3-pointer to cut Air Force’s lead down to two to give the Cowboys a chance. Following a missed Falcons free throw, Williams threw a desperation heave from deep as time expired that came up just wide.
Maldonado finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. DuSell scored 13 points in the loss.
“You hope that they understand and care enough that winning comes by being a good defensive team. You can’t make the same mistakes over and over,” Linder said. “It’s hard to win with young players. Is it an excuse? I guess. But that’s reality. … They have to decide to make that choice. But it should hurt more when the other team scores as opposed to when you don’t score or when you turn the ball over.”
There’s little rest for the weary, as the Cowboys finish their series with Air Force at 7 p.m. Monday. In an era of COVID-19, there will be plenty of time for players and coaches to do some soul searching while they’re stuck in their respective rooms. And that might not be the worst thing on earth.
“We can learn from it. And that’s the beauty of where we’re at right now. There’s nothing else to do. We’re sitting around a hotel room eating out of boxes,” Linder said. “So hopefully, between now and Monday we can we can figure out how to minimize some of those mistakes and shore up some areas on the defensive end.”