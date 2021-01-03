LARAMIE – While most people are glad to leave 2020 in the rearview mirror, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team is OK with holding onto a few tendencies as the new year starts.
Namely, winning close games.
Trailing by as much as seven points in the second half, redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson scored 13 of his game-high 22 in the second half, and the Cowboys hit five of six free throws late Saturday night to win a back-and-forth affair at Fresno State 78-74.
It is the sixth consecutive win for UW, the longest such streak for the program since the 2016-17 team had a seven-game winning streak. It is also the first time the Cowboys have won their Mountain West road opener since 2014-15.
With his team down 74-73 with 37 seconds left in regulation, sophomore guard Kwane Marble II hit a pair of free throws to give UW a late lead. He and freshman guard Marcus Williams then combined to make three of the next four from the line, helping the Cowboys win their MW opener.
UW started MW play 0-8 last season, notching its first conference win Feb. 1 at San Jose State.
Saturday’s game featured a whopping 14 lead changes. It is the third game in a row that UW has won by five points or less, and was the team’s first game since Dec. 17. Its scheduled opening conference series with UNLV was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Runnin’ Rebels program.
A UW team with just four players who donned brown and gold a season ago has grown up awfully fast.
“That’s why you recruit guys from winning programs … There was no look of fear in those guys’ eyes,” first-year UW coach Jeff Linder said. “(But) it’d make me sleep a lot better if they found a way to win a little easier.”
It was largely a game of runs at Save Mart Center, with each team using short spurts to momentarily seize momentum before the opposition immediately grabbed it back.
Despite shooting just 36% from the field and being outrebounded 20-11 in the first, the Cowboys trailed by just two points at halftime by virtue of nine points from Thompson, who was 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line.
The Bulldogs – fresh off a pair of losses to Colorado State by 22 points each – were led early by 7-footer Orlando Robinson, who had 10 points and four rebounds in the first. Fresno State shot 58% from the field in the opening half and used a size advantage to their benefit, outscoring UW 22-6 in the paint.
A disparity in production around the basket was a theme throughout the night and was not unexpected; UW was outscored by 20 points in the paint and was outrebounded 35-30. The Cowboys were without one of their top post presences in 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Eoin Nelson, who suffered a lower leg injury during practice Friday. He will miss Monday’s game against Fresno State as well, according to Linder.
UW trailed by as many as seven points early in the second half but was lifted by Thompson, who scored nine straight points for the Cowboys on a trio of much-needed 3-pointers to put UW back in front.
Down by one midway through the second, it was freshman Jeremiah Oden who came to the rescue, going on his own 7-0 run to give UW breathing room up 57-53.
As was par for the course, however, the Bulldogs fought back and led by one with 2:31 left in the second on a jumper from guard Deon Stroud.
Thompson then made one of the game’s pivotal plays, hitting a 3-pointer while getting fouled, resulting in four points and a 71-68 lead. His 22 points came on a career-high seven 3-pointers on eight attempts.
“(It’s been about) building him up and just, don’t turn down open shots. He’s too good of a shooter,” Linder said. “For him to have the confidence to step up and make those shots … making the shots is a bonus. His ability to space the floor … makes things so much easier for our guards.”
Thompson and redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado both fouled out in the final few minutes of the game, however, the Bulldogs took a 74-73 lead with a layup by Isaiah Hill with just 43 seconds to play.
And that’s when Marble did his best work.
The Colorado native was shooting just 68% from the charity stripe and had missed both of his first half attempts but hit four straight when it mattered most to push the Cowboys in front and ultimately seal the game.
“The beauty of Kwane is he’s not scared,” Linder said. “He made them when they mattered. That’s the beauty of this team. You have nine guys that I’m not afraid to put in the game.”
The Cowboys finished the night shooting 43% from the field but made 12 of 30 from deep and made 22 of 26 free throw tries. Oden finished with 11 points while Williams and Maldonado each had 13. Fresno State was led by Stroud and Hill, who scored 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Despite their surprise run to the MW Tournament semifinals, UW finished the 2019-20 season with a 9-24 record. The 2020-21 edition of the team has already won seven games despite eight new faces on the roster. Among many issues that plagued last year’s squad was an inability to win close games that was ultimately the team’s Achilles heel.
It was also an issue early this season, as the Cowboys blew a 19-point halftime lead against Texas Southern in a stunning two-point loss in the second game of the season.
UW has not forgotten that defeat, however, and has won all of its close games since. That isn’t a coincidence.
“What can I say. I’m sounding redundant and like a broken record. I’m proud of the group,” Linder said. “It’s hard to win road games.”
The Cowboys finish their two-game series with Fresno State on Monday night.