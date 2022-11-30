The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game 89-85 in overtime to Santa Clara on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

The Cowboys (3-4) led the Broncos (6-2) for the majority of the game on Wednesday — which was played at a neutral-site for the Sports Tours Showdown at Salt Lake Community College — but Santa Clara was able to outscore UW 41-33 in the second half to force an overtime period.


