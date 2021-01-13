LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has certainly made strides under first-year coach Jeff Linder. But if nothing else, a pair of games against Mountain West leader Boise State showed the Cowboys just how far they still have to go.
After cutting an 18-point deficit down to five late in the second half Monday, the Broncos used a 20-2 run to win a game that wasn’t indicative of what the final score read. On Wednesday, there were no heroic comebacks or rallies. Boise State showed why it is the cream of the crop in the conference from tip off to final buzzer.
The Broncos, winners of 12 consecutive games, dominated UW on Wednesday night 90-70. The Cowboys have lost three in a row after starting the season 7-1.
As far as first halves are concerned, UW’s couldn’t have gone much worse Wednesday. The Cowboys shot just 4 of 16 from the field in the first 10 minutes of the first. Over that same stretch, Boise State (12-1, 8-0) shot a scorching 80%.
UW (7-4, 1-3) went with a different starting lineup Wednesday, opting to start freshman guard Xavier DuSell and sophomore guard Kwane Marble II and have freshman guard Marcus Williams come off the bench. Redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson did not play after injuring his ankle in the previous game.
UW trailed by 22 points at halftime, having been throttled 32-12 in the paint and outrebounded 20-14. As opposed to Monday’s game when UW found ways to scratch and claw and make things interesting, the Cowboys were, in a word, flat in the rematch between the teams.
UW shot just 35.5% from the field in the first and was just 12 of 26 on its layup attempts. The forgettable first half culminated in a visibly heated Jeff Linder being called for a technical foul after arguing with referees.
The second half provided no miracles, though UW played much better. The Cowboys shot 41.2% from the field in the second. Boise State didn’t relent, however, and wound up shooting 54.2% from the field in the game and outrebounding UW 36-32 overall.
Five different Broncos finished in double-digit scoring, led by Devonaire Doutrive’s 17. UW was led by redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado, who scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
UW plays at Air Force at 2 p.m. Saturday.