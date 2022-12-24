Cowboy fan celebrates

A University of Wyoming football fan celebrates during a game against San Jose State on Oct. 1, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

WyoSports Writer

Early signing day for the University of Wyoming football team featured 14 student-athletes signing National Letter of Intents to become a Cowboy, including 13 high school students and one Division I transfer.

