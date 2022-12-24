WyoSports Writer
Early signing day for the University of Wyoming football team featured 14 student-athletes signing National Letter of Intents to become a Cowboy, including 13 high school students and one Division I transfer.
Seven of the 13 high school signees were three-star recruits and six ranked inside the top 100 of their respective states. The Cowboys’ only incoming transfer on early signing day, running back Harrison Waylee, joins UW from Northern Illinois after being named third team all-conference in the Mid-American Conference this fall.
The junior from Johnston, Iowa, ran for 899 yards and five touchdowns on 165 attempts this season. He added 17 receptions for 119 yards out of the backfield.
“I was able to go visit him at Northern Illinois at a nice little restaurant,” said UW executive director of recruiting Gordie Haug. “We went and met with him and got him on campus and coach Bohl got to go in his house. ... We’re really excited about Harrison.
“I think he fits what we look for in the running back room with the dynamic explosiveness and him being ready to roll. That’s the one thing we’re really excited about.”
The incoming freshman class was spearheaded by three-star quarterback Kaden Anderson, who played at Southlake Carroll High in Texas. Southlake’s alumni includes former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniels and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy.
As a junior, Anderson threw for 3,036 yards and 34 touchdowns and was named to the Class 4-6A first team all-district team. Anderson’s senior campaign was cut short by injury midway through the year.
“We’re really excited for him,” Haug said. “He ended up kind of getting hurt at the end of this year but he’s going to come in and rehab with us this next semester and be able to do some things.
“Obviously, he’s a top 100 recruit out of Texas at quarterback. ... He’s going to be a pretty exciting player once he gets through (the injury) and gets going.”
While the injury cut Anderson’s senior season short, it also allows him to enroll at UW a semester early, which could pay dividends in the long run, UW coach Craig Bohl said.
“One of the things about having him come on campus (a semester early) is working on his rehab here,” Bohl said. “Beyond the rehab is just to be able to be in the meeting rooms and things like that. The system that he ran in high school is very similar to what we do here.”
Other three-star recruits include defensive lineman Dante Drake, offensive tackle Quinn Grovesteen-Matchey, cornerback Naz Hill, wide receiver Justin Stevenson, running back Keany Parks and Tell Wade, who is projected to play defensive end in Laramie.
Drake was named second team all-district playing as a senior in Robinson, Texas. He’s ranked as a three-star recruit on On3.com as a defensive tackle.
“He was a guy that committed to us pretty early and kind of held on,” Haug said. “We felt like he was extremely explosive and he’s got the size that we want. We saw him at camp and he’s a guy that’s been pretty highly recruited and we’re lucky to sign him because he’s going to make a difference in the trenches. That’s a big one.”
Grovesteen-Matchey’s size stuck out the most for Haug and Bohl. The offensive tackle is rated as the No. 7 overall recruit in Wisconsin by 247 Sports and was named to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Watch List in 2022 as an offensive lineman, according to UW.
“He is going to be a monster,” Haug said. “He’s very similar to back when we signed Frank Crum, he’s kind of in that same mold. He’s a 240-pound guy that ended up putting on weight quick. He’s already in the weight room and put on about 15 pounds since the last time we saw him and he just continues to get big and strong. He’s a hell of a football player.”
Hill had nearly a dozen offers but signed with UW after collecting 32 tackles and four interceptions during his senior year in Kankakee, Illinois. Hill is rated as the No. 33 overall recruit in the state of Illinois by 247 Sports.
“He’s a very explosive player,” Haug said. “He is dynamic, he’s 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds and is an unbelievable basketball player. We’re really excited about him. His length and athleticism and his playmaking ability is off the chain.
“He came out with his dad and his coach and it was a kind of a match. It felt like he fit here and he could be a player for us.”
UW didn’t offer Stevenson a scholarship until midway through his senior season because of a small sample size of targets for the wide receiver in high school. His athleticism on tape made up the difference for what Stevenson lacked in stats, Haug said. Stevenson plans to enroll at UW for the spring semester.
“We’re really excited about him,” Haug said. “We think he has great speed. ... He had 37 catches for 552 yards and five touchdowns, but the one thing when you see him is that he plays the game really fast. That’s exactly what we’re looking for in receivers.”
Parks is ranked as the the No. 2 recruit in Wisconsin by Rivals and No. 6 by 247 Sports. He’ll join a running back room that lost start Titus Swen to the NFL draft earlier this month.
“He’s really an explosive athlete and was a 24-foot long-jumper as a junior and scored 18 (points in basketball) with 18 boards the other night,” Haug said. “He’s just a ballplayer. That’s the one thing you’ll notice about him watching his tape, he plays both ways on offense and defense, and that’s kind of what we like with our running backs.
“He’s going to be an unbelievable addition to our football team and our running back crew.”
Wade, the sixth three-star recruit who signed to UW, is ranked No. 17 in Colorado by On3.com. He was named to the all-Colorado team for all classifications by the Denver Post as an offensive lineman but signed to the Cowboys as a defensive end.
“He plays with his hair on fire,” Haug said. “He plays extremely hard. His dad played at Nebraska and he is a three-star recruit and he’s an all-Colorado team offensive lineman but he’s going to play D-line. He played all over the place (in high school) but he’s going to be a dynamic player on the edge.”
Seven more recruits ink with UW
Ian Bell, a 6-foot-1 cornerback out of California, was recruited by Arizona, Colorado State and UNLV before signing with the Cowboys. He’ll join a cornerback room that lost starter Cameron Stone to the transfer portal earlier this month.
“We went and watched him play early in the season and ended up offering him later in his senior year,” Haug said. “He’s a corner that’s able to have some length and he’s able to be really physical. That’s something that he really showed on tape.
“... He’s a guy that has some ability to go tackle but also cover and do some things. Ian gave us his word, and we’re really excited about Ian.”
Wide receiver Bricen Brantley was an all-district player in Houston, Texas. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound receiver was a key contributor during his senior season of high school this fall.
“He was his team’s most valuable player his senior year,” Haug said. “He had 55 catches for 918 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a pretty explosive player that can kind of take the roof off, and that’s kind of what we’re looking for with size and speed, but also the wherewithall to be in the run game and also make the big play and catch the ball.
“He’s a guy that can make those 50/50 plays, so we’re excited about him.”
Chauncey Carter joins the Cowboys as a cornerback out of Garland, Texas. He earned first team all-district honors as a punt returner and second team all-district as a defensive back.
“The one thing that kind of impressed us on tape was, he’s a very competitive guy,” Haug said. “Regardless of if it was a run or a pass, you can tell that this guy plays with speed and he can go get it.”
Jake Davis signed as an offensive lineman but played tight end and defensive end in Yorkville, Illinois. He’s ranked No. 82 in overall recruits in Illinois by 247 Sports.
“He’s a big dude,” Haug said. “... Coach Bohl and I’s thought process on O-linemen is sometimes they don’t play O-line. They’re bigger tight end guys. Jake Davies is a 6-foot-7, 250-pound guy and he was a guy that we slotted and saw at Wisconsin’s camp and came out on a visit and camped with us.
“He was a big guy and he’s put on basically 35 pounds since his junior year and he’s going to continue to do that. ... He’s got those big joints and he’s going to be able to put on the weight and be a really athletic tackle for us.”
Lucas Samsula also will likely see a position change after signing with UW. A first team all-district tight end in Plano, Texas, Samsula is projected to play defensive tackle for the Cowboys.
“He loves the state of Wyoming, he fits, and he’s ready to wear the brown and gold,” Haug said.
UW’s 13th high school commitment came from defensive tackle Jayden Williams of Bryan, Texas. He earned second team all-district honors as a senior and was a standout wrestler and track and field athlete.
“This was one that we found early in his senior year,” Haug said. “He was a pretty special kid. On his junior tape, he didn’t play as much defensive tackle and he was kind of playing linebacker and different positions before really growing into that defensive tackle position.”
UW’ recruiting class is ranked sixth in the Mountain West by Rivals and 10th by 247 Sports. The early signing class featured seven athletes from Texas and none from Wyoming.
Wyoming’s biggest recruit, Cody quarterback and safety Luke Talich, had an offer from the Cowboys but signed with the University of Notre Dame earlier this week. Talich had interest from Colorado State, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and Montana State.
“We’re always going to take a hard look at Wyoming,” Haug said. “You know, probably since coach (Bohl) has been here, I don’t know if a Wyoming staff has been in as many high schools and they’ve talked to and developed as many relationships with high school coaches as we have.
“So, you know, with this just being the first signing day, we’ll go back to the drawing board and continue to recruit this state extremely hard.”
Bohl was disappointed to have a Wyoming-less early signing day, but there’s still plenty of time for the Cowboys to add a player or two from the home state.
“We were disappointed we weren’t able to sign a guy out of this early class,” Bohl said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t sign another one on the second signing day, but we’ve got a pretty good pulse on the state.”
The Cowboys lost seven players to the transfer portal so far, including Stone, starting wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, starting defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho, nickelback Keonte Glinton, cornerback Zaire Jackson, running back Tyrese Grant and wide receiver Tyrese Jackson. UW’s early signing class featured seven players on offense and seven players on defense.
“We’re excited to introduce this initial group of young men in our early signing class,” Bohl said. “We’ve addressed needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, and we are continuing to build our program primarily through high school recruiting.
“We did receive a commitment from an experienced running back from Northern Illinois, and we will continue to recruit other players through the transfer portal during this early recruiting period.”