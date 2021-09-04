While the University of Wyoming football team was ultimately able to play last fall, a welcome surprise after the Mountain West indefinitely suspended all fall sports just weeks before the season was supposed to begin, something still never felt right.
That is set to change Saturday.
The Cowboys are scheduled to open their 2021 campaign this weekend against Montana State, marking the start of a season filled with MW title expectations. These lofty goals aren’t all that has the Pokes excited, though.
When UW kicks off against the Bobcats at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, it’ll do so without a cap on fans in the crowd for the first time in more than 20 months.
The Cowboys initially set their capacity for 2020 home games at 7,000, a decision reached after working with the Wyoming Department of Health on how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of the season, this number had dropped to 5,000.
Attendance restrictions won’t be a factor in 2021, at least not for now. With no limit on fans in the stands, the idea of a sellout — and at the very least a near-capacity stadium — is not outside the realm of possibility.
Defensive end Garrett Crall, one of several “super seniors” on the team, is salivating at the thought of being back in front of a raucous Cowboy Nation crowd this weekend.
“Yeah, we technically got back and played last year, but it’s really going to feel back come Saturday when we’re in The War and there’s about 30,000 people screaming,” Crall said. “It’s going to feel like old times, and that’s what I’m most looking forward to — just the fun and the atmosphere of the fans getting back out there and having fun.
“I know they’re excited, but I promise you no one’s more excited than us to be able to return back and play in front of them.”
UW had already sold over 22,500 tickets as of last Thursday. Only 12 of the 34 sections at War Memorial Stadium had seats available by Tuesday morning, with the entire lower level sold out, as well as the middle three sections on each side of the upper deck.
Cowboys veterans like offensive guard Logan Harris and cornerback Azizi Hearn expect the return of full capacity crowds to provide them with a boost on the field.
“If you’ve been to a Wyoming game, especially for our home opener, our fans definitely show out,” Harris said. “I think that definitely helps play a hand with how we perform.”
Added Hearn: “Having our fans back in the stands, it’s going to feel like home and it’s going to feel right. That helps us on third downs and stuff like that, (when) we can get the crowd to make some noise. It’s going to be fun. That environment is going to be lit, and it’s going to be an experience.”
The Cowboys will need a late push to reach their first sellout since 2011, which took place when Nebraska came to Laramie for a late-September nonconference matchup. Still, the fact that UW has gotten this close for a game against an FCS opponent the Pokes will be heavily favored against — albeit a perennial playoff contender, and one with plenty of UW ties — is a positive sign for the atmosphere at War Memorial Stadium this season.
Wyoming, just like the rest of the country, isn’t in the clear when it comes to COVID-19. With the Delta variant continuing to spread, the state recorded more than 1,000 new cases over the weekend.
UW coach Craig Bohl is well aware the virus remains a threat as the start of the season inches closer. But, with protocols in place, and his team’s vaccination rate close to 100%, Bohl is excited about the return of the “pageantry” that makes Wyoming game days in Laramie such a unique occasion.
“It was a tough year. When you go through that, it makes you really appreciate some of the things we’re able to do now that we weren’t able to do,” Bohl said. “Certainly COVID is still out there, but we’ve followed the protocols, (and) our guys are hungry.
“More than anything else, there’s nothing better that I know than being in a sun-drenched stadium on a Saturday afternoon (for an) opening game. We’re expecting a lot of people here and it’s going to be a Stripe Out game. That’s all part of the pageantry.”