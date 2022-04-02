University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman announced the finalization of a contract extension with men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder Wednesday afternoon.
The five-year deal, which will include annual guaranteed compensation of more than $700,000 beginning July 1, 2022, will run through April 2027. There will also be the opportunity for additional earnings through incentives related to academic and athletic performance goals.
“I’m excited to be able to continue building this program for this great fan base, this great university and this great state,” Linder said in a statement. “With these exceptional young men, incredible staff and all the special people involved we will continue to make history. Go Pokes!”
Linder recently finished his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, leading Wyoming to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season. He became the first coach since Everett Shelton in 1941 to take a UW team to the NCAA Tournament in his second season.
The Pokes were also ranked in the top 25 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and recorded their highest ranking and winning percentage since the 1987-88 season. Linder was of 15 coaches and the only in the Mountain West to be named to the Werner Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.
Wyoming won 24 games during the regular season for the first time since 1952.
“We are thrilled to be able to get a contract done that works for Coach Linder and UW,” Burman said. “He has done a great job transforming Cowboy basketball over the past two years. We believe Cowboy basketball is in great hands and we can’t wait for next November. We also want to congratulate the basketball staff who have done a great job in this process.”