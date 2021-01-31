SAN DIEGO – The University of Wyoming Cowboys (10-7 overall, 4-6 MW) could not overcome another hot start by San Diego State (13-4 overall, 7-3 MW) falling on the road by a score of 98-71 on Saturday evening inside Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.
“San Diego State really tough us what winning looks like on the defensive end of the floor,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We need to learn from our mistakes and take a step in the right direction. We are going to keep competing.”
The Pokes were led by freshman Marcus Williams added 18 points, as he has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season, which was Thursday’s season opener. Freshman Xavier DuSell with 11 points for his eighth game this season scoring in double-figures. He has scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games. Freshman Jeremiah Oden added 11 points off the bench for his fifth game in double figures and first since Boise State on Jan. 13. Sophomore Kwane Marble II also got to double-figures adding 11 points.
The two teams combined for 21 3s on the night with San Diego State adding 11 and the Pokes adding 10. SDSU outrebounded the Pokes 35-20 for the game including 15 second-chance points. The Aztecs shot 61 from the field with the Pokes finishing at 44%. The 71 points by the Pokes was the most against the Aztecs in conference play this season.
The Aztecs once again got off to a fast start going 5 of 6 from the field to open the game to build an 11-6 lead nearly five minutes into the contest. DuSell added a three-pointer and Marble II added an and-1 play for the Cowboy scoring.
After the Pokes moved it to a four- and five-point game, the Aztecs went on a 5-0 run to build a 20-10 advantage with just over 12 minutes left in the half. SDSU would add two more baskets and a pair of freebies to make it a 26-10 contest halfway through the half.
San Diego State finished the first frame shooting 62% from the field to take a 51-28 lead into the half. Wyoming was held to 35% in the frame and recorded nine turnovers.
Williams added a pair of threes early in the second frame to make it a 55-36 game, as the freshman got into double-figures. Wyoming held the Aztecs to 38% from the field in the opening four-plus minutes of the second half.
SDSU would make four-straight shots and build the lead to 67-40 with just over 13 minutes remaining in the game. Freshman Jeremiah Oden made back-to-back three pointers to make it a 75-52 game halfway through the half.
The Pokes went nearly three minutes without a field goal, but Sophomore Drake Jeffries, Oden and freshman Graham Ike would get baskets to make it an 86-62 contest with under five minutes to play. The Aztecs would hold, as SDSU took the series.
San Diego State was led by Matt Mitchell with 26 points, as he hit four threes on the night and was 9-of-13 from the field.
Wyoming hosts Colorado State on Thursday in the first edition of the Border War at 7 p.m. on the Mountain West Network.