University of Wyoming forward Graham Ike will miss the rest of the season because of a lower right leg injury he suffered before the start of the season, the school announced Friday.
Ike, who was named the Mountain West preseason player of the year, didn't play at all for the Cowboys this season. His injury was announced less than a week before the season-opener in November.
“After a difficult several months of rehabilitating my foot following an injury sustained in the preseason, it is with great sadness that I have decided it is in my best interest to redshirt the rest of the 2022-2023 basketball season,” Ike said on Twitter. “Huge shout out to my teammates for their support, strength and brotherhood.
"It has definitely been a challenge being on the sidelines, but I am proud of how they’ve come together to fight hard all season. I’d also like to thank our amazing fans, the school and my coaching staff for its support during this time. I will continue working on my rehab with my physical therapists, and I look forward to coming back to the game stronger than ever.”
Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cowboys last year. He was a first team all-conference selection by the media at the end of last season and a second team selection by the coaches.
“Graham will come back from this even better than he was before,” UW coach Jeff Linder said in a news release. “He has a bright future ahead of him, and his long-term health is our top priority.
"As much as he wanted to be on the floor playing this season, he made the best decision for his future, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him."
