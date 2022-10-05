CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming’s defense has done a good job of putting its opponents in third-and-long situations this fall.

What the Cowboys have struggled with – especially in recent losses to Brigham Young and San Jose State – has been surrendering third-down conversions. BYU moved the sticks on 7 of 13 third downs during a 38-24 victory Sept. 24 in Provo, Utah. San Jose State kept its drive alive on 6 of 15 third downs during a 33-16 win last Saturday in Laramie. The Spartans also cashed in on their only fourth-down try.

