As if this season couldn't get any worse, the University of Wyoming men's basketball team will be without leading scorer Noah Reynolds the rest of the season.
Reynolds, a left-handed guard from Peoria, Illinois, will be shut down for the rest of the year after suffering a concussion in a 84-64 loss to San Jose State last weekend in California. It was Reynolds' second concussion of the season and his third in the past six months, UW coach Jeff Linder said.
"Concussions are scary things," Linder said during Tuesday's news conference. "It's something that you don't want to mess with. It's something that you have to look out for a player's long-term health. That's what we're doing with Noah.
"It's not ideal, by any means, but it's par for the course with how the season has gone. It's the best thing for Noah and his future."
Reynolds joins forward Graham Ike on the list of Cowboys who will not suit up for UW the rest of the season. Ike – who was named the Mountain West preseason player of the year in October – missed the entire season after suffering a lower right leg injury during the preseason.
Reynolds was UW's leading scorer going into this week. In 19 games, the sophomore averaged 14.5 points to go along with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He scored a season-high 30 points in a 91-76 win over Texas A&M-Commerce at home in December.
Reynolds is just the latest on a long list of Cowboys who have missed extended time this season due to injury or illness. The injury bug, along with inconsistent play on both ends of the floor, have led UW to a 7-15 overall record and a 2-8 mark in conference play.
"It's been hard," Linder said. "It really has. There's certain things you can control if you have a team in place and you knew if Graham was out and you just had the 10 or 11 guys every week. Injuries are a part of it, but what we've seen now, it's unprecedented in terms of the injuries.
"Friends of mine in the business, they're calling on me, making sure I'm OK, saying, 'We've never seen anything like this.' ... When you have a different lineup each week, it makes it hard to have any cohesion or consistency."
Reynolds' absence in the starting lineup doesn't just create a void in scoring production. The Cowboys will dearly miss his passion and competitiveness.
"Noah's a guy that doesn't come from much, and he's had to earn everything he's gotten," Linder said. "He's a guy that didn't have one single Division I offer. Those are the type of guys that I can coach. Those guys who have a chip on their shoulder, and they've got some fight in them, and (are) the guys that love to play.
"I have a hard time coaching guys who don't like to play. With Noah, I can roll with some of the mistakes that he makes because, you know what, he loves to play the game."
With just eight games left in MW play before the conference tournament, Linder is emphasizing the importance of the team's attitude. Picked to finish No. 2 in the league's preseason polls before the slew of injuries, Linder is adamant his players' mental approach to each game is just as important as the physical one.
"We have to figure out a way just to continue to find ways to get better," Linder said. "You can't just show up, and your mood and your approach can't be based on what your record is. That's something that's hard for me, the fact that I've never been in this situation, and I've never been down this road, but it's a learning experience for me, just like it is for some of the players and the other coaches.
"We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves, and we're not going to allow guys to feel sorry for themselves."
One solution to the absence of Reynolds at point guard would be elevating graduate transfer Ethan Anderson. But Linder didn't hesitate to say he needs to see more from the senior.
"He's been challenged since day one," Linder said. "It's just a matter of whether or not you want to accept the challenge. We're in February. It's nothing that hasn't been talked about. He's been given a lot of opportunities, but we need more. If you want more, you have to do more. That's life.
"You're not going to change as a player, and you're not going to change as a team by doing less. This program is not going to be about doing less. You can't win anywhere, but you really can't win at Wyoming by trying to do less. This program is going to be about doing more. I'm trying to find the guys, and in this day and age is going to be hard, that want to do more. That's what we're going to be about."
The Cowboys have won just two of their past 12 games and are in 10th place out of 11 teams in the conference. Linder's goal for the next month is figuring out the players he wants to be a part of the program moving forward.
"I know what right looks like, and I know what wrong looks like," Linder said. "As we move forward, we just want to make sure we have the guys who want to be everyday dudes, and who want to show up and work and put the time in and do the little things. That, ultimately, is where winning lies.
"... At the end of the day, we're going to get better. Whether that shows up in the win-loss column, don't know and don't care. I want to make sure that I've got the guys that I know, as we move forward, are going to do the things necessary to give us an opportunity to win."
The Cowboys will host UNLV (15-8 overall, 4-7 MW) at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena-Auditorium. The Rebels beat UW 86-72 last month in Las Vegas.