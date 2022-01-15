University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder arrived in Laramie at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s the past couple weeks that have been his most trying at the helm of the Cowboys.
UW is finally set to open Mountain West play Saturday at Utah State after having its first four conference matchups postponed. The last three were called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the Pokes’ program, marking the first time in the past two years that they’ve been the reason for postponements.
With the majority of their players expected back by Saturday, the Cowboys are hoping the hard times are in the rearview mirror — and they can get back in the rhythm that’s led them to an 11-2 start.
“We had to go through last year and all that entailed, but I’d say the last two weeks have probably been the hardest,” Linder said. “Not just for myself and the coaching staff, but the players. At the end of the season, as coaches, we kind of have our decompression depression. You grind through the season, and it comes to a complete halt, and then you’re, ‘What do we do now?’
“That’s kind of what the last two weeks have really felt like. Every day, you’re getting hit with a body blow, and some guys are showing negative, but they have symptoms. Eventually, whether that’s on day three, day four or day five, they’re going to pop positive. Then, from there, who knows how to figure it out? Five days, and now they can test negative, but some test positive. Just trying to manage it has been tough for all of us.”
The Pokes were able to practice leading up to their scheduled Jan. 1 conference opener against Boise State, but they have been limited to mostly individual work and some 3-on-3 action over the past two weeks.
“Since then, it’s turned into COVID-palooza,” Linder said.
As a result of rescheduling, UW is set to play four games in a span of eight days, starting Saturday. The Cowboys haven’t played since the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii from Dec. 22-25, and before that, they had gone 11 days between games.
“I know they’d much rather have four games in a week than four practices in a week,” Linder said. “That’s where we are at this point in the season. We’re almost to February, and all you’re going to do in practice right now is get guys hurt. Although, for us, being that we’ve been off so long, we’re going to have to play some 5-on-5 just to get our rhythm and timing back.
“Where we are at, four games in eight days, we experienced one of those stretches early on. I dealt with it all the time when I was at (Northern Colorado) in the Big Sky. It’s not ideal, but I’d rather play games — and right now, that’s what we need to do.”
Linder says a few players have experienced flu-like symptoms, but, for the most part, the issues have been mild. His greatest concern is the mental impact isolation can take on student-athletes.
“It’s hard for guys,” he said. “Even talking to some of these guys that have been in isolation for five days for the symptoms they do have, which are very mild, the mental toll it takes on these guys is what I worry the most about. We’re always checking in with them, and making sure whatever we can legally do to make sure they have everything they need. I don’t worry about these guys with COVID in terms of the impact physically, I really worry about the mental toll that it takes …
“You’re putting healthy guys in isolation for five days, and now I have one guy who, after his fifth day, he’s tested positive for four straight days now. Then, lo and behold, with the new guidelines, after the 10th day, if he tests positive, on the 11th day he’s magically not contagious anymore and cleared to play. Navigating that nonsense and making sure you keep the morale up is our biggest thing. We can sit here and worry about the other team, but we have to focus on us. Making sure we get back to where we were at is the biggest thing.”
While UW does not anticipate any more postponements on its behalf, rescheduling and COVID-related issues with other programs create constant potential for adversity.
As such, finding ways to adapt to any situation will be crucial to the Cowboys’ success moving forward.
“Every day brings something different; you just never know,” Linder said. “Great ones adjust, and we’ll continue adjusting.”