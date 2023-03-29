Only six college football teams finished below the University of Wyoming’s passing offense last fall.

The Cowboys, who finished the season 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West, ranked 125th out of 131 Division I teams with an average of 132.2 passing yards per game. Only five teams completed fewer passes on the year than UW’s 156, and three of those teams run an option offense.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus