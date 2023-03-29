Only six college football teams finished below the University of Wyoming’s passing offense last fall.
The Cowboys, who finished the season 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West, ranked 125th out of 131 Division I teams with an average of 132.2 passing yards per game. Only five teams completed fewer passes on the year than UW’s 156, and three of those teams run an option offense.
UW was able to win seven games last season because of its No. 44-ranked rushing offense. The Cowboys averaged 181.4 rushing yards per game, and had five more rushing touchdowns (16) than passing touchdowns (11).
Craig Bohl, who’s going into his 10th season as UW’s head coach, is looking to strike a consistent balance on the offensive end during this year’s spring practice schedule. The Cowboys held their first of 15 spring practices Tuesday afternoon.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback Andrew Peasley will return for his second season at UW this fall. He threw for 1,574 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games last season and had a 52.4% completion rate on 275 attempts.
The starting job is undoubtedly Peasley’s to lose at this point in the season, but the biggest question for Bohl after UW’s first spring practice was who will sit below Peasley on the depth chart under center.
“At the quarterback position, we have to have continual progress there,” Bohl said. “Also, just to see Andrew take another step as far as mastering our offense. Last year, a lot of things were new. He’s a bright guy, but it was his first year. I think we really need to zero in on who a backup is. That’s going to be really up in the air.”
Jayden Clemons was Peasley’s backup for the majority of last season, but his struggles in a 20-17 home loss to Boise State late in the year have led Bohl to open up a competition for the No. 2 spot in the quarterback room. Sophomore Evan Svoboda caught Bohl’s attention during Tuesday’s practice, a good sign for the quarterback who has yet to throw a pass at the college level.
“I saw him being much more sure of himself with his throws,” Bohl said. “His accuracy has improved. A lot of times, mastering our offense, it’s a deep dive, which is why a lot of our guys have been able to make the transition in the NFL. It’s not an easy transition. I thought he was better handling the huddle today. I thought he was more decisive on his decisions, and he looked more accurate.”
UW’s quarterback room includes Peasley, Svoboda, Clemons, Hank Gibbs and Kaden Anderson. Caden Becker moved from quarterback to defensive end this offseason, according to 7220sports.com.
Anderson is a true freshman who was signed as a three-star recruit in this year’s recruiting class. He’s recovering from an undisclosed lower leg injury suffered during his senior year at Southlake Carroll High in Texas, but enrolled at UW a semester early to get caught up on the Cowboys’ playbook.
“He’s a really mature young man,” Bohl said. “When we talked about his circumstance, I had a really transparent conversation with him and his mother that we felt like it was best for him to get here, go through an offseason and spend time with our sports medicine staff.
“... His healing is going to be really important. This system that we have and the terminology and all the moving parts, for him to be in those meetings (is important).”
Peasley’s going into his sixth season after spending four years at Utah State. The main goal for him during spring practice is to build chemistry with his returning teammates, as well as the new faces in the program.
“The biggest thing for us as a whole is getting some of those younger guys some reps,” Peasley said. “A lot more people get reps, but we can also focus on us as one team. It’s one defense vs. one offense instead of scout work. There’s a lot of opportunities for people to step up and make plays and do their job.”
Running backs
One of the most important positions in UW’s run-first offense is the ball carrier. The Cowboys are returning plenty of weapons at running back in addition to Harrison Waylee, who transferred to UW from North Illinois this winter.
Waylee joins Dawaiian McNeely, D.Q. James, Jordon Vaughn, L.J. Richardson, Keany Parks, Max Jones, Tyler Jacklich and Jeremy Hollingsworth at the position. Waylee ran for 899 yards and five touchdowns at NIU last season, but Bohl expects a competition for the starting role this fall.
McNeely and James both had their seasons end early because of injuries after combining for more than 700 yards on the ground. In his first career start, Vaughn led the Cowboys with 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in last year’s Arizona Bowl.
“If you look at our track record in the past, I think it’s always important for us, and we’ve ideally liked to have a one-two punch,” Bohl said. “Sometimes over the course of the year, because of the number of hits those guys take, that depth at that position is really important. That position is going to be heavily looked at.
“Dawaiian was able to practice today, but I think he’ll miss some work. … It was good to see him work today. He’s put on some lean muscle mass, and I think he’s up to 210 pounds. He’s always been a powerful guy, but he’s been a little bit undersized. That position, as you know, in our offense, is a critical position. We have to be able to move the sticks. It’ll be fun seeing those guys progress.”
Wide receivers/tight ends
UW lost its leading receiver, Joshua Cobbs, to the transfer portal in December. The Cowboys still have plenty of weapons returning this fall, including tight end Treyton Welch, who finished the year with 22 catches for 308 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
Bohl added a pair of experienced wide receivers in the transfer portal this winter, including Ayir Asante from Holy Cross and Devin Bodie from Vanderbilt. Asante and Bodie won’t join the Cowboys until the summer in order to finish their degrees at their respective schools.
“It’ll be great to get them here over the course of the summer,” Bohl said. “To say that they can replicate all this stuff that they’re missing right now would not be accurate, but there is a difference between playing wide receiver as opposed to playing offensive line. .... We’re going to try and do everything we can to make that up.
“We need weapons at the wide receiver position. However, I will say, some of the gains that some of our guys have made in this offseason have been pretty outstanding. With the guys that we have here, I think you’re going to see a little bit different and you’re going to see a little bit of a step faster. But it’ll be great to get those other guys here.”
The Cowboys have 19 receivers and five tight ends listed on their roster going into spring practice. UW returns receivers Wyatt Wieland, Will Pelissier and Alex Brown, who all showed flashes over the course of last season.
Gunner Gentry will also return at wide receiver after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries. The Cowboys will need to replace Parker Christensen as the No. 2 tight end after the Sheridan native stepped away from football in December.
Offensive line
One of UW’s strongest units will return plenty of talent from last year’s team. The offensive line tied for No. 30 in the country last season with just 19 sacks allowed in 13 games.
The Cowboys lost two starters in Eric Abojei and Zach Watts, but will return veteran tackle Frank Crum on the left side of the line. Center Nofafia Tulafono and guard Emmanuel Pregnon will also return after having big roles last year.
With a strong spring and fall camp, Jack Walsh could find himself starting at left guard in the absence of Watts this season. The left tackle position could be a battle for Bohl to keep an eye on leading up to the season, with two candidates being Deshawn Woods and Caden Barnett.
Woods was a four-star recruit coming out of Omaha, Nebraska, and redshirted his first year in Laramie last fall. Barnett is a redshirt sophomore who was a three-star recruit out of Justin, Texas.
Waylee, who spent three seasons at NIU, is looking forward to running behind UW’s offensive line for the first time this season.
“Comparing them to the offensive line that I had at NIU, these guys are fast,” Waylee said. “No matter what, offensive line is going to be huge at 6-foot-7 or maybe even a little taller than that. But these guys are fast and they’re really moving people. Coming from a team that was a bit smaller, this team is moving, pushing and going. That type of O-line, I like that.”
The Cowboys will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the next four weeks. The spring season will conclude with UW’s annual spring game at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.
All spring practices are closed to the public. The spring game is open and free to attend.