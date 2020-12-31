LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Cowboys open up conference play on Saturday heading to Fresno State for the first contest of a two-game series. Wyoming and the Bulldogs are schedule to tip-off at 5 p.m. in a contest on the MW Network.
Fans can watch and listen to the contest as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.
The Cowboys will be in action for the first time since Dec. 17, 2020. Wyoming finished nonconference play with a 6-1 record for the best mark since going undefeated in conference play during the 2012-13 season. The Pokes are averaging 85.6 points per game to rank first in the MW and No. 23 in the nation. Wyoming is shooting 38% from behind the arc for the season to rank first in the conference. Wyoming has really taken care of the basketball and are averaging 10.4 turnovers per game, a number that ranks first in the MW.
Fresno State heads into the weekend with a 2-2 overall record and a 0-2 mark in conference play. The bulldogs dropped a pair of contests this week at Colorado State by scores of 75-53 and 81-59. Fresno State is holding opponents to 39% from the field for the season, but are shooting 42 percent offensively. The Bulldogs grab 41.5 rebounds per game for the season averaging over 10 offensive rebounds per game.
TEAM LEADERS
Wyoming is led in scoring this season by freshman guard Marcus Williams at 17.9 points per game to rank third in the conference and fourth amongst freshmen in the nation. Junior guard Hunter Maldonado is second on the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. He leads the team at 7.4 rebounds per game. He also leads the team and the MW adding 6.9 assists per game. Sophomore Kenny Foster adds 13.2 points per game and junior Drake Jeffries adds 10.4 points per night to round out scorers in double figures.
The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Orlando Robinson at 15.8 points per game. He is also adding 11.5 rebounds per game for a double-double average. He averages four offensive rebounds per night. He is shooting 44 percent from the field. Deon Stroud adds 11.3 points per game and Isaiah Hill adds 11 points per game and leads the team at three assists per game.
ABOUT THE SERIES
Wyoming trails the all-time series against the Bulldogs 11-20 in a series that dates back to 1972. Wyoming is 2-13 all-time on the road against Fresno State. Wyoming has dropped four-straight contests to Fresno State.
UP NEXT
Wyoming returns to action on Monday facing the Bulldogs once again inside the Save Mart Center for a 7 p.m. start.