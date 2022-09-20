Jaren Calkins mug

The University of Wyoming men’s golf team delivered a strong finish on Tuesday in the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a pair of Cowboys cracking the top-five of the individual standings.

Sophomore Patrick Azevedo fired a 65 (-5), moving into a tie for second after starting the final round in 13th place. Fellow sophomore Jaren Calkins entered the final round in first place and shot a 73 (+3) on Tuesday to tie for fifth. Azevedo and Calkins helped lead the Cowboys to a fourth-place finish in the 15-team field.

