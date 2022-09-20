The University of Wyoming men’s golf team delivered a strong finish on Tuesday in the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a pair of Cowboys cracking the top-five of the individual standings.
Sophomore Patrick Azevedo fired a 65 (-5), moving into a tie for second after starting the final round in 13th place. Fellow sophomore Jaren Calkins entered the final round in first place and shot a 73 (+3) on Tuesday to tie for fifth. Azevedo and Calkins helped lead the Cowboys to a fourth-place finish in the 15-team field.
Azevedo’s Tuesday score of 65 (-5) was the third-lowest round of the tournament. His final round included seven birdies, nine pars and two bogeys. He concluded the tournament with a 54-hole total of 205 (-5), tying for second with Davis Bryant of Colorado State and Howard Yoon of Cal State Fullerton. Calkins completed the tournament with a total score of 206 (-4), just one shot back of Azevedo, to tie with four other individuals for fifth place.
Individual tournament champion Brady McKinlay of Utah Valley fired a 64 (-6) on Tuesday and ended the tournament with a three-round total of 201 (-9) to win by four shots.
Wyoming had two other sophomores playing as individuals who also placed in the top 20. Kristof Panke tied for 11th at 209 (-1), while Cade McLaughlin shot a 211 (+1) to tie for 19th. Senior Tyler Severin shot a 216 (+6) to tie for 34th, junior Jimmy Dales tied for 46th at 219 (+9), and senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham finished 83rd at 236 (+26).
Host Colorado State won the team title with a 54-hole score of 823 (-17). Cal State Fullerton finished second at 834 (-6), followed by Utah Valley at 837 (-3) and Wyoming at 845 (+5).
Cowgirls conclude play at Idaho tournament
The University of Wyoming women’s golf team wrapped up play at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with a pair of Cowgirls posting top-25 finishes.
Kyla Wilde tied for 21st to lead UW with a three-round total of 218 (+5), while Samantha Hui tied for 24th at 219 (+6). The Cowgirls finished tied for 14th in the 19-team field.
“We just couldn’t get anything going today unfortunately, but Kyla scrambled well and Sam shot par through the last nine and every team member is contributing,” Wyoming coach Josey Stender said. “We have another quick turn around this week into CSU’s tournament, where we will continue to focus on our competitive progress.”
Morgan Ryan closed out her tournament with a three-round score of 229 (+16), finishing tied for 67th. Jadan Gonzalez and Rachel Stoinski rounded out the Cowgirls’ lineup, finishing tied for 77th and 85th, respectively.
UW tied for 14th with Santa Clara at 895 (+43), two strokes behind Northern Arizona, which finished in 13th. Sacramento State ran away with the team title at 851 (-1), finishing as the only team under par.
The Cowgirls have a quick turnaround, as they head to Windsor, Colorado to compete in the CSU Colonel Wollenberg Ram Classic September 26-27.