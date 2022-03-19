DAYTON, Ohio — A 2021-22 campaign that saw the University of Wyoming post its highest winning percentage since 1988 came to a close Tuesday night on the first day of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cowboys played sound defense throughout the night, holding Indiana to 42% shooting and 15% from deep, but their own miscues cost them dearly. UW committed 19 turnovers and gave up 16 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds in a 66-58 First Four loss in Dayton, Ohio.
IU standout Trayce Jackson-Davis led all players with 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting, in addition to pulling down a team-high nine rebounds. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado was UW’s leading scorer, finishing with 21 points, five assists and three boards. However, Maldonado also turned the ball over 10 times. Senior guard Drake Jeffries posted a game-high 10 rebounds for Wyoming.
Despite Tuesday’s heartbreak, the Cowboys look back on what they’ve accomplished this season with perspective. After being picked to finish tied for eighth in the Mountain West, few could’ve predicted UW would rattle off 25 wins en route to the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.
“Coming into the season we had a chip on our shoulder, knowing we were picked eighth,” Maldonado said. “When we were in summer workouts, we were pushing as hard as we could, just seeing how special our team could be. Nobody expected us to be here. For most of us, it’s been seven years since we’ve been to the tournament at all. The only one that’s been in it is coach, so it definitely puts it in perspective how special this season was.”
Senior forward Hunter Thompson made his third start of the season for the Pokes, and made an instant impact — knocking down both of his first-half 3-point attempts while using his 6-foot-10 frame to help combat IU’s post presence.
There were other positive takeaways from the first 20 minutes, such as Maldonado adding eight points and four assists, while sophomore forward Graham Ike and Jeffries combined for 11 rebounds. The rest wasn’t very pretty, though, especially during the home stretch heading into the break.
UW committed 13 turnovers before halftime, including eight in the last 5 minutes, 39 seconds of the opening period. Maldonado had seven turnovers alone, with Ike giving it away three times.
“It really boils down to fundamentals, and we knew we were going to have our hands full on the glass,” UW second-year coach Jeff Linder said. “We’ve been a really good defensive rebounding team all year, but give them credit (for) those 15 extra possessions they got on the glass. Up until the last two or three weeks, we were top 25 in the country in turnover percentage. We gave that team 19 empty possessions, when for the most part, we were getting shots we wanted to get. They’re a really good defensive team, but I thought we did a good job attacking.
“Maldo and Graham got to their spots in the first half, and they just happened to miss some shots. When the ball is in the hands of those two guys, there aren’t almost two guys in the country that have the usage rate they do,” Linder continued. “I put a lot of pressure on them every single game with the amount of time the ball is in their hands and how many times they have to make decisions. That’s why we’re 25-9, because of playing through those guys and building our system around their strengths. I know Maldo is disappointed with the 10 turnovers, but we wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for Maldo, and we wouldn’t be here if not for Graham Ike.”
Despite these early struggles, the Cowboys still took three leads in the first half, pulling ahead 21-17 on back-to-back 3s by Thompson and sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden. The Hoosiers seized momentum during the final 3½ minutes of the half, however, rattling off a 13-2 run and taking a five-point lead into the break.
Indiana continued to add to its lead in the second half, stretching its advantage to nine with less than nine minutes left. Maldonado had an answer, though, dishing an assist to Ike in the lane for a layup and finishing a post move of his own the next time down to cut the deficit to five.
Ike, who scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime, picked up his fourth foul at the other end of the floor, however, and headed to the bench with 6:39 remaining. The Cowboys proceeded to come up empty on their next three possessions, missing a pair of free throws and a layup in addition to committing a turnover, as IU widened its lead to eight.
Maldonado scored the next three points to bring it within five, but that was as close as UW got. Xavier Johnson lobbed an alley-oop to Jackson-Davis, who threw it down with authority to put UW back in a seven-point hole with less than four minutes left.
“They threw us in the fire, and us getting in here was just a great experience in itself,” Ike said. “This was a great opportunity. I really just love this team, (for) all that we’ve been through and what we’ve worked for to get to this point.”
The Cowboys finish the year at 25-9 overall, tying their highest win total since the 1987-88 season.
With every player on the roster eligible to return next season, Linder is confident that brighter days are ahead for the Pokes.
“I’m really excited for what the future holds,” Linder said. “We have most of these guys coming back. Now they know this spring when they’re in the weight room (that) if you want to go beat a Big Ten team on the road in the NCAA Tournament, you have to find a way to make sure your body is ready to go ... It’s just going to allow us to take another step, a big step, as a program. I’m just really excited to see where that goes.”