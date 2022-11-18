The University of Wyoming men's basketball team started the Paradise Jam with a 78-71 quarterfinal win over Howard on Friday in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Cowboys (3-1) bounced back after a tough 76-72 loss to Southeastern Louisiana at home last weekend. UW and Howard fought back and forth to the tune of 17 lead changes, but the Cowboys were able to pull away late to hold on to a seven-point win.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus