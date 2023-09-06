It was an exciting first week of college football last weekend, at least for some Mountain West teams.
All 12 of the conference’s teams were in action, and eight of those teams were matched up with Power 5 schools. The MW went 5-7 overall, with the University of Wyoming and Fresno State pulling out the biggest wins to officially kick off the season.
1. Wyoming (Last week: 2)
The Cowboys (1-0 overall, 0-0 Mountain West) garnered plenty of national media attention last weekend after upsetting Texas Tech 35-33 in double overtime in Laramie. UW fell behind 17-0 midway through the first quarter, but depth and leadership played a huge part in the Cowboys clawing their way back to eventually take down the Red Raiders. UW now shifts its focus to Portland State at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The Vikings are coming off an embarrassing 81-7 loss to No. 15-ranked Oregon last weekend.
2. Fresno State (Last week: 4)
The Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0) moved up two spots with a road win over Purdue to open the season. Mikey Keene, who replaced Jake Haener at quarterback, was named last weekend’s MW offensive player of the week after throwing for 366 yards and four touchdowns against the Boilermakers. Keene was 31-of-44 passing, and finished with a total quarterback rating of 88.3. The Bulldogs will host Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday in California.
3. Air Force (Last week: 3)
The Falcons (1-0, 0-0) started their annual soft nonconference schedule with a home matchup against Robert Morris, a game Air Force won easily 42-7. The Falcons ran for 380 yards against the Colonials, with 13 players having at least one carry. Quarterback Zac Larrier paced the team with 99 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Larrier completed just two passes, but one was an 84-yard touchdown pass to Jared Roznos. Air Force will travel to play Sam Houston at 6 p.m. Saturday in Houston.
4. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos (0-1, 0-0) dropped three spots after a poor showing in Seattle last weekend. Boise State lost to No. 10-ranked Washington 56-19, a game where last year’s MW freshman of the year Taylen Green completed just 48.7% of his passes (19-of-39) and threw two interceptions. The Broncos’ defense also gave up 568 total yards of offense to the Huskies, including 450 passing yards and five touchdowns from potential Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr. Boise State will have its hands full again this weekend, hosting Central Florida at 5 p.m. Saturday in Idaho.
5. San Diego State (Last week: 6)
The Aztecs (2-0, 0-0) are the only two-win school in the conference so far, but it hasn’t been pretty. One week after beating Ohio’s backup quarterback by just a touchdown, SDSU beat FCS school Idaho State by just eight points last weekend. Through their first two games, the Aztecs are ranked 113th in the country in passing offense, averaging just 135 yards per game. SDSU has its biggest test of the season this weekend, hosting UCLA at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in San Diego.
6. San Jose State (Last week: 5)
The Spartans (0-2, 0-0) have had a gauntlet of a schedule thus far, losing a pair of games to No. 6-ranked USC and No. 18-ranked Oregon State. Last weekend’s loss to the Beavers saw preseason MW offensive player of the year Chevan Cordeiro struggle to find anyone open downfield. The quarterback finished 18-of-23, but averaged just 4.5 yards per completion and totaled just 143 passing yards. SJSU will look to get in the win column this weekend, hosting Cal Poly at 2 p.m. Saturday in California.
7. UNLV (Last week: 10)
The Rebels (1-0, 0-0) started the Barry Odom era with a commanding 44-14 win over Bryant last weekend. UNLV and Bryant both finished with 409 total yards, and Bryant won the time of possession battle by nearly 20 minutes, but the Rebels were able to pull away late with a strong running game. The celebration won’t last long, as UNLV has a date with No. 2-ranked Michigan at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Ann Arbor. The Rebels have a 1.5% chance of winning, according to ESPN.
8. Hawaii (Last week: 8)
The Rainbow Warriors (0-2, 0-0) have competed in each of their first two games, losing on the road to Vanderbilt in week zero before falling 37-24 at home against Stanford last weekend. The most impressive part about Hawaii thus far has been quarterback Brayden Schager, who is tied for fifth in the country with 353 passing yards per game. Although that’s a small sample size with some teams only having played one game, the Rainbow Warriors’ new run-and-shoot offense looks to be running well. Hawaii will host Albany at 10 p.m. Saturday in Honolulu.
9. Utah State (Last week: 9)
The Aggies (0-1, 0-0) were one of the biggest underdogs in the conference going into their season-opener at No. 25-ranked Iowa, with the Hawkeyes closing as 24-point favorites at home. Utah State shattered that spread, losing 24-14 after scoring a late touchdown and two-point conversion in the finals minutes. The Aggies outgained the Hawkeyes 329-284 in total offense, but Iowa’s early 14-0 lead in the first quarter was too much to overcome. Utah State hosts Idaho State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Logan.
10. Colorado State (Last week: 7)
The Rams (0-1, 0-0) were embarrassed on their home field to start the season, losing 50-24 to Washington State at Canvas Stadium. After CSU took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Cougars ripped off 36 consecutive points. The Rams gave up 556 yards of total offense to Washington State, including 466 yards through the air. CSU’s running backs also struggled, with Avery Morrow and Kobe Johnson running for just 45 yards on 18 carries combined. The Rams will enjoy an early bye week before taking on in-state rival Colorado on Sept. 16 in Boulder.
11. Nevada (Last week: 11)
The Wolf Pack (0-1, 0-0) pushed their losing streak to 11 games with a 66-14 loss to No. 6-ranked Southern Cal on the road last weekend. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams aired out Nevada’s defense, throwing for 319 yards and five touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. One bright spot was the Wolf Pack’s receiving corps, with Jamaal Bell hauling in eight catches for 121 yards and one touchdown against the Trojans.
12. New Mexico (Last week: 12)
The Lobos (0-1, 0-0) did about all they were expected to do in week one, losing 52-10 on the road to No. 23-ranked Texas A&M. UAB transfer quarterback Dylan Hopkins struggled against the Aggies, going just 15-of-24 for 115 yards and one interception. It was a sloppy game for both teams, with New Mexico racking up 10 penalties for 114 yards, and Texas A&M totaling nine penalties for 88 yards. The Lobos will host their home-opener against Tennessee Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters