The University of Wyoming saved its best round of the Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship for last, firing a 283 (-5) on Sunday to finish tied for sixth.
UW shot an 863 (-1) for the tournament, which was played on the Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington, tying the Cowboys’ second-best finish at the event. San Jose State also shot 1-under par, while San Diego State won the team title with a score of 842 (-22).
Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Dales shot a final round of 71 (-1), posting a 54-hole total of 211 (-5) to finish tied for seventh. Redshirt freshman Patrick Azevedo closed out Sunday’s final round with a 70 (-2) and a three-round total of 212 (-4), finishing tied for ninth.
Dales and Azevedo became only the second pair of Cowboys to post top-10 finishes in the same MW championship. The other Wyoming teammates to accomplish the feat were John Murdock and Dan Starzinski, who placed fifth and eighth, respectively, in 2019.
The Cowboys’ final team round was the second-lowest score on Sunday, behind only New Mexico’s 276 (-12). They finished just two strokes back of the Lobos for fifth place, as all five Pokes playing on Sunday shot even-par or better.
Freshman Jaren Calkins shot an even-par round of 72 in the final round and a three-round total of 220 (+4), tying for 28th. Juniors Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Tyler Severin each shot final rounds of 71 (-1) to help fuel the Cowboys strong finish. Since Coe-Kirkham, Severin and senior Bryce Walter each played only two rounds in the three-round tournament, they did not qualify to place individually.
“I am really, really proud of our team,” UW coach Joe Jensen said. “They just kept fighting all week, and to shoot the second-best round on the final day says a lot about our guys. Jimmy was great. I told him that every team needs a solid No. 1 player to have success and that is what he was for us this week.
“For Pat to play the way he did this week was a credit to him controlling his emotions and maintaining his focus. To have a sophomore and a freshman both finish in the Top 10 is exciting for our program, and it’s exciting to think that all five of our players who played today will be back next year.”
The individual title was won by Connor Jones of Colorado State, whose final total of 206 (-10) was one shot better than Hugo Townsend of Boise State’s 207 (-9). Sam Choi of New Mexico shot the lowest round of the tournament, a 65 (-7) on Sunday, to make a run at the title. He tied for third at 208 (-8) with three other individuals.
Colorado State finished four strokes behind SDSU at 846 (-18) to place second. Nevada rounded out the top three with a score of 854 (-10)
Mersal earns MW honor after setting school record at Fresno State Invitational
Kareem Mersal highlighted a strong showing for Wyoming at the Fresno State Invitational with a record-setting performance.
Mersal set a new school record in the men’s long jump on Saturday, recording a leap of 25-6 ¼ to finish second. He was named Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, and currently leads all MW long jumpers at No. 7 in the West Region for the 2022 Outdoor Qualifying Rankings.
In the women’s long jump, Shayla Howell took first at 20-9. She was the only athlete in the field to break 20 feet. Jefferson Danso was fourth in the men’s triple jump at 48-1/2
Katelyn Mitchem put together an impressive performance in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase invitational race, finishing third and clocking a personal best of 10:21.03. Anna Spear posted a second-place finish in the non-invitational race, running a personal best of 10:52.22 to move into sixth all-time in program history. Albert Stiener finished third in the men’s invitational race in 8:50.54, moving into seventh all-time, while Josh Rodgers won the non-invitational race at 9:13.60.
Joseph Rodgers added another victory for the Cowboys in the non-invitational men’s 800m, winning by less than a second at 1:50.40.
Mary Carbee cracked the top 10 in the women’s hammer throw on Friday, finishing eighth with a toss of 187-8. Addison Henry placed sixth in the women’s shot put with a personal-best toss of 49-2.¼, moving into sixth all-time at UW.
The Cowboys started the day strong with a third-place finish in the 4X100 relay, with the team of Jaymison Cox, Wyatt Moore, Hunter Brown and Carter Wilkinson clocking in at 40.99. On the women’s side, the team of Aumni Ashby, Shayla Howell, Sadie McMullen and Gabby Drube finished eighth in 47.04. Cox followed that up with a fourth-pace finish in the 400m at 47.95.
Up next for Wyoming is the MW championships, which is scheduled for May 11-14 in Fresno, California.