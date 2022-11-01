LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team's second bye week of the season couldn't come at a better time.
The Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) are coming off a taxing 27-20 win over Hawaii last weekend in Honolulu. UW held off a late comeback from the Rainbow Warriors to reclaim the Paniolo Trophy, a traveling trophy presented to the winner of the rivalry game.
The win came at a cost of traveling more than 3,300 miles west and four hours backward in time. The Cowboys returned to Laramie on Sunday and took a much-needed day off from practice Monday.
"Hawaii always plays tough over there, which they did," UW coach Craig Bohl said. "I thought we competed and played really hard. Our execution was not where it needed to be, and there's a lot that goes into that. But our effort and energy level was outstanding."
Bohl was particularly impressed by the performance of the Cowboys' offense line. UW rushed for 365 yards against the Warriors, including 179 yards from backup running back D.Q. James.
"Obviously, we ran the ball well," Bohl said. "There's a lot that can be noted, but I think our offensive line really did an outstanding job. Hawaii is big and strong up front, and as the game went on, we really moved them around. Our backs ran hard, but sometimes the holes were just wide open, and there was no one in the back end.
"We're really pleased the number of explosive plays that we had. ... We secured our sixth win, and we are bowl-eligible and have a lot to play for."
One of the biggest disappointments of UW's win in Hawaii was the Cowboys' passing attack. Quarterback Andrew Peasley was held to just 7 of 15 passing for 76 yards and two interceptions.
"I thought Andrew Peasley competed really hard, but he certainly can play better with those two interceptions," Bohl said. "You're going to have some of those, but we've got to clean some of that stuff up."
UW's fourth conference win didn't come without a scare. The Cowboys were up 27-13 with less than 2 minutes left, but Hawaii scored a touchdown and nearly recovered an onside kick to maintain possession of the ball.
"My heart sunk," Bohl said. "I'd seen enough, and it was like a bad movie happening right in front of me. It was like the Titanic going down. ... When the ball went off Wyatt (Wieland)'s hand, I was like, 'OK, there's about an 80% chance Hawaii is going to get it.
"At that time, you think you about have the game secured, and then they go down and score and then the onside kick. I thought that was about as big of a play as any in the game."
Despite the scare, the Cowboys were able to fall on the ball and run out the rest of the clock to improve to 4-1 in conference play.
UW now transitions to its second bye week in the last month. While Bohl's main priorities during last month's bye were refreshing, recalibrating, redefining and recruiting, the task list this week is simple: Prepare for Colorado State.
"I think we need to lick our wounds, but we're not doing the four Rs," Bohl said. "We're playing Colorado State. The four Rs don't enter into that. ... We're going to have some spirited practices for the first couple days, but I think we have to be smart with our football team. We're getting to the back end of the year, and there's a lot to play for.
"I talked about the statement, 'You remember November.' We're playing really meaningful games, and this is going to be a really meaningful game for a lot of reasons. Number one, it's a great rivalry, and we get the chance to keep the (Bronze Boot), which is really important, and it's an opportunity for another conference win."
The Cowboys are just one game back of Boise State (6-2, 5-0) going into this weekend's bye. The Cowboys and Broncos are set to clash Nov. 19, with UW getting the home-field advantage at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
UW has won five of the last six meeting with CSU, including a 31-17 win last season in Laramie. The Rams won the last matchup in Fort Collins 34-24 in 2020.
Preparing for the Rams is the No. 1 priority for the Cowboys this week, but Bohl will also take a look into where the program is at with recruiting for next season.
"It's such a different year, because you're always looking now to what's going to happen with the transfer portal," Bohl said. "We feel good about where we're at. We've identified some things, and there's a couple guys that are on the bubble right now that I think are going to commit here as we go."
Hoyland named MW player of the week
For the third time this season, and the fourth time in his career, sophomore kicker John Hoyland was named the MW special teams player of the week.
Hoyland was 2 for 2 on field goals in Honolulu last weekend and 3 for 3 on extra-point attempts for a total of nine points. He was named a second-team midseason All-American by Pro Football Focus earlier this season.
"It's something that I don't take for granted," Bohl said. "I think sometimes other people do because you just think it's an automatic deal. He's had some challenging kicks, but he's been very, very accurate. Those points have all added up."
Going into this weekend's bye, Hoyland is No. 1 in the FBS with 19 field goals made. He's averaging 2.25 field goals per game, which ranks No. 2 behind only Michigan's Jake Moody.