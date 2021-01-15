CHEYENNE – It’s been a test so far this season for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team. And for all teams competing during this disparate season, for that matter.
Second-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said Thursday that it feels like the team has already played a 40-game schedule. But the Cowgirls have only played nine games thus far, and only four since Jan. 2.
That’s the kind of impact the current schedule format and all the season's uncertainty has had on teams.
“You’re always on edge, you’re on the road and you get tested (for COVID-19), and you think you’re all negative, but what if?,” Mattinson said. “… It’s just been weird.”
But the exhaustion from traveling, practicing and playing games on the road without much rest hasn’t been the most difficult thing to overcome for the team.
Being stuck in hotel rooms during time off has had its own impact, especially mentally.
“(The toughest thing about the season) is the timing of everything,” junior Tommi Olson said. “The fact that we go and we’re gone for four days, and in those four days it's practice and games and then back to the hotel ... doing that every day and staying in the hotel and laying low (has been tough)."
In a two-game stint earlier this week in Boise, Idaho, the Cowgirls dropped both games against an all-around solid Boise State team. The Broncos (8-1, 5-1) are currently the second-ranked team in the Mountain West Conference and are undefeated at home.
Two losses wasn’t ideal for the road trip. However, there was a noticeable difference between the two losses, especially down the final stretches of the games. Sure, the scores were similar – Monday’s final score was 68-61, and Wednesday’s was 68-62. But the way the Cowgirls responded when trailing in Wednesday’s contest compared to Monday’s response showed that the team improved from the first contest to the second.
“The first game, I was concerned about their half-court pressure, but we adjusted, and the next game we were able to tweak a few things and handle it," Mattinson said. "We got better overall, some of our players got better individually, and I liked the improvement we showed from game A to game B.”
The Cowgirls had an opportunity to win the second game. Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos nailed a 3-pointer to give them a 57-56 lead with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the contest. Then a lid suddenly appeared on the basket. The shots and the good looks were there, but they just wouldn’t fall.
"We were able to take the lead and then had really good looks at the basket," Mattinson said. "But the ball just didn’t go in.”
Today, Olson and her squad will look to bounce back from a current three-game losing streak as they host the Air Force Academy. The Falcons, during their first season under head coach Chris Gobrecht, have had more than a week of rest since hosting Boise State on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8. The teams split the games.
It’s tough to say whether the Falcons’ week off will be an advantage for them, especially traveling to the Arena-Auditorium, where the Cowgirls are always tough to beat.
“No matter the time or how much rest they do or don’t have, Air Force is a team that is known for being aggressive and playing the full 40 minutes," Olson said. "They’re going to come out strong and wanting to win, and we just need to be prepared for that."
