...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts
of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Localized areas could see up to 12 inches. Northeast
winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Laramie County including the city of
Cheyenne. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, and
Morrill Counties.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10
minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
University of Wyoming sophomore center Allyson Fertig (45) looks for a chance to pass the ball during a women’s basketball game at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
University of Wyoming center Allyson Fertig was named Mountain West women’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
The sophomore from Glendo averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists to help the Cowgirls (18-9 overall, 11-5 MW) go 1-1 last week. She made 20 of her 29 shots (69%) from the floor.
Fertig matched a team high with 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting during UW’s 71-62 loss Thursday at New Mexico. She also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds against the Lobos.
Fertig posted 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks during the Cowgirls’ 70-58 win at San Diego State. They trailed the Aztecs by as much as 15 points early in the third quarter during that contest.
The 6-foot-4 Douglas High graduate leads UW with 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Fertig also is posting a team-high two blocks per outing. During her last four games, Fertig has averaged a hair less than 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while also shooting nearly 80% from the floor.
The Cowgirls host Nevada (9-17, 6-9) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They close the regular season against Colorado State (18-9, 11-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.