Allyson Fertig

University of Wyoming sophomore center Allyson Fertig (45) looks for a chance to pass the ball during a women’s basketball game at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

University of Wyoming center Allyson Fertig was named Mountain West women’s basketball player of the week on Monday.

The sophomore from Glendo averaged 22 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists to help the Cowgirls (18-9 overall, 11-5 MW) go 1-1 last week. She made 20 of her 29 shots (69%) from the floor.

