LARAMIE – The season for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team is nearing its end, and the team is prepping to close it out on a high note.
Starting with tonight’s contest against Utah State, the Cowgirls have four games in nine days to close out the regular season, and that doesn’t include the Mountain West tournament, which starts March 1 in Las Vegas.
It will be a vital stretch for UW – which is currently tied for fourth place in the MW with UNLV – as it looks to solidify a top spot in the conference tournament.
“(This stretch of games) doesn’t give us a lot of time to recoup and rest,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Practices are getting shorter and shorter, and we’re more or less looking at what we can do offensively in the games coming up.
“We just need to take one game at a time, continue to play hard and see where things take us.’’
The Cowgirls (12-11 overall, 8-6 MW) are coming off a big win over Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado. It was a game where they were forced to grind it out to get the victory, a theme that has continued to grow this year.
UW’s previous two games were both decided by three points. The team has had six games decided by five points or fewer throughout the season. Those close contests are only preparing the Cowgirls for the close games that will arise in the postseason – when it’s win or go home.
“Any close game just helps out both teams,” sophomore guard Tommi Olson said. “The ones we have lost have definitely helped us in figuring out how to close out games better. Having all of those close games under our belt just gives us more experience, and will help us now and into the tournament.”
That experience is something that the Cowgirls’ young core needed to gain this season. In every game thus far, four of the five starters have been sophomores. Karla Erjavec – who started all 33 games last season as a freshman and started in all 18 games she has appeared in this season – has missed the previous five games with an illness.
Even with the absence of its starting point guard, UW hasn’t missed a beat.
“We have really good team chemistry, and when we all play together, it’s just great basketball all around,” said Olson, who has been starting in place of Erjavec. “We have a lot of depth on our team, as well, and so many people who can play different positions, so that’s good for us.”
Utah State (7-19, 2-13) is currently sitting in last place in the conference standings, but Mattinson knows his team can’t overlook the Aggies – or any team, for that matter.
“(Utah State) has been in a lot of games this season,” Mattinson said. “Just look at their scores; they’re not being dominated, and we have to be ready to play.
“If we come out and we’re not ready to play, it’s going to be a tough challenge.”